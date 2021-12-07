From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An Asaba-based medical doctor, Chris Osakue is now cooling his heels in police custody for allegedly raping his 15-year old housemaid.

The doctor who is a proprietor of a private hospital in Asaba, Delta State capital, was also accused of allegedly offering N1 million bribe to cover up his track.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest of the suspect in Asaba on Tuesday, adding that he would be charged to court after investigation.

Rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu who uncovered the act, also alleged that the suspect was in the habit of harassing his wife’s niece, one Adaobi.

Gwamnishu said the suspect “in disguise of checking victim virginity, he allegedly defiled the 15 year old maid living with him.

“From our private investigation, we discovered he also sexually harassed his wife niece Adaobi.

“He initially denied all the allegations but owned up when presented with evidence. He offered to pay N1 million to close the case.

“We handed the victim, the suspect and the N1 million bribe to the police for further investigation.”

He appealed to well meaning individuals to assist in the fight against gender based violence and ensure that the suspect was prosecuted.