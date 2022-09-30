From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Disciplinary Tribunal has convicted a medical doctor, Dr. Robert Osasikhu-Omoregbe, practicing with Wuse District Hospital, Abuja, of operating beyond his capacity and taking medical procedures that resulted in the death of a patient under his care.

The Tribunal, however, slammed him with nine months suspension from medical practice, perhaps, to serve as a lesson to other medical practitioners.

The Tribunal led by the Chairman, Prof. Abba Waziri, established during the trial that took place at the MDCN headquarters in Abuja, that between 12th April and 18th June, 2017, Dr. Omoregbe, conducted himself infamously in a professional respect when he offered in-hospital care to one Mrs. Elizabeth Peter Ndueso (now deceased) at his private hospital Lucia-Wells Hospital, Bwari, Abuja.

It was established that Dr. Omoregbe engaged in malpractice in the management of the late patient who was an elderly post-menopausal woman under his care when he failed to refer her to a practitioner who is better skilled and equipped for the treatment of her condition, (symptomatic fibroid), thus causing her detriment.

The Tribunal also established that Dr. Omoregbe, accepted to treat her condition even when it was clear that he (Dr. Omoregbe) had serious limitations in providing optimal care for her condition, in addition to the fact that he also displayed gross negligence when he undertook the procedure of Total Abdominal Hysterectomy on her under suboptimal conditions until she died on the operation table.

Chairman of the Tribunal informed Dr. Omoregbe through his Counsel that some of the offences are contrary to Rule 31 of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008 Edition, and punishable under section 16 (1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP M8 LFN 2004 (as amended), while others violate Rule 22.1b(i) and (ii), and 27 of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008 Edition, and punishable under section 16 (1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP M8 LFN 2004 (as amended).

Prof. Waziri recalled that on March 21st, 2018, one Mrs. Elizabeth Ojonyene Max-Uba, Secretary to the Council of Legal Education and Director of Administration, in a petition

stated that the respondent doctor admitted late Mrs. Ndueso as patient in his Hospital, Lucia Wells Hospital, Bwari, Abuja on June 17th, 2017.

The petitioner claimed that the facility had insufficient and limited medical equipments to handle emergencies, yet the respondent doctor proceeded to perform a high risk surgery without blood transfusion, and that he failed to act with reasonable caution, and exhibited gross negligence which led to the death of the patient.