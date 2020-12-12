From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A Medical house officer doing his housemanship with Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, ThankGod Odo, has reportedly drowned in a swimming pool in a popular hotel in the state’s capital city.

The deceased hailed from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state and had gone to the hotel to swim with his friends on Thursday.

Our correspondent gathered that Odo, swims very well and even taught people how to swim.

He was said to be teaching his friends that same day when he suddenly got drowned, even as the deceased was billed to round up his housemanship few days before his death.

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr. Ewa Richard, confirmed the ugly incident to journalists in Abakaliki.

He said Odo was doing his one-year housemanship with the hospital and was due for graduation for his National Youth Service Corps.

He said: “Dr. ThankGod is one of the house officers dedicated and hardworking. Most of them will finish on the 12th that is tomorrow and am sure he would have been among those finishing today, or tomorrow because they have started signing off to move on to the next level which is national service.

”If he had finished that one year today or tomorrow he would have seized to be staff as we have signed him off. “We don’t have information of what killed him but what we heard was that he went for an outing with his friends in one of the hotels in town and was swimming with other people and the next thing he was drowning and eventually they brought him to the hospital but by the time they reached the hospital he was already dead. His body has been deposited in the mortuary.”