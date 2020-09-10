Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical Doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike following the agreement reached with the Federal Government on some issues that border on welfare and working conditions.

The resident doctors began the nationwide strike on Monday, September 7th, due to inability of the Federal Government to attend to several issues of welfare, working conditions, renumeration as was raised by the doctors in their previous meetings with government representatives.

NARD President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, in a statement, specifically mentioned that the reason for strike borders on funding of residency training which was included in revised 2020 national budget, failure of the Federal government to procure group life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers, as well as non-payment of COVID-19 inducement allowance for six months.

Other reasons are non-payment of the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015, 2016; non-implementation of medical residency training Act at state level, the non-implementation of appropriate salary structure, and the non-payment of owed salaries, among several others.

The doctors also accused Federal Government of being insincere in determining the revised hazard allowance for all health workers which was supposed to commence in September 2020.

