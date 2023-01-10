From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical doctors under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have contacted the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies of government over possible unfriendly actions that could lead to service disruption (strike) in the health sector.

NARD, in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health, made reference to an agreement reached months ago with NARD regarding certain welfare packages and conditions of service which are yet to be effected.

NARD, in the letter, reminded the minister that six months ago, it issued an ultimatum on account of lingering unresolved issues affecting the Resident Doctors, including the irregularities in the new circular on the upward review of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), outstanding payment of the arrears of the new hazard allowance.

Others were non-payment of the skipping arrears for 2014, 2015 and 2016, non-payment of the consequential adjustment of minimum wage, delay in the upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure(CONMESS), salary arrears of members in state tertiary health institutions running into several months, including Abia, Imo, Ondo, Ekiti and Gombe States, and non-domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) in most states across the Federation.

The Association, however, appreciated the efforts of government through its Ministries, Departments and Agencies in resolving some of the issues raised, but stressed that many of the challenges remained unresolved.

“This has become a source of serious nationwide agitations threatening industrial peace and harmony in the health sector. There are strong indications that if these issues are not sorted out before our forthcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, our members might vote for actions that would lead to nationwide industrial disharmony in the health sector.

“We know how critical this period is and the chaos that would ensue if the government does not take steps to prevent this from happening, and so we humbly implore that you resolve these issues before our January NEC meeting.

“We trust in your fatherly disposition and believe that you will come to our aid and save the nation from this imminent industrial disharmony.”