Dr AbdulFatai Olokooba, the Chief Medical Director of the Kwara State General Hospital, Ilorin, on Monday recommended regular physical exercise for people above 21 years to combat challenges during old age.

Olokooba gave the advice in Ilorin while delivering a health talk on “Old Age Challenges’’, at the 60th Birthday and Retirement Prayer for the former Controller, Current Affairs, Radio Kwara, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Akanbi.

According to the chief medical director, old age normally comes with various health challenges which are capable of causing untimely death if not properly catered for.

The medical expert noted that development in any human being terminates at the age of 21 when all organs of the body might start to deteriorate and malfunction due to ill health.

Olokooba identified neglect, depression, inability to eat good food and water, loss of income, loss of libido, among other factors, as problems to be encountered at old age.

The expert attributed challenges normally encountered during old age to heredity, saying that there was every tendency for children to inherit any disease from the biological father or mother.

To prepare for ageing period, the chief medical director recommended regular physical exercise and counselling against indiscriminate consumption of foods and drinks.

He advised anybody above 45 years old to shun consumption of alcohol, smoking, excessive sexual intercourse and other acts inimical to well-being, as a way of preparing for old age.

Sheikh Olayiwola AbdulSalam, the Chief Imam of Radio Kwara, in his sermon at the event, advised Nigerians to shun tendencies capable of making old age difficult for them.

(NAN)