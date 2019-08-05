Doris Obinna

Medical experts have warned that until Nigeria has a functional National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), it will not attain the Sustainable Development Goal target of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

They lamented that the UHC, as stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for all countries of the world to attain before the stipulated year, which include access to quality, essential and affordable healthcare services as well as safe, effective medicines and vaccines for all, is contrary to what the Nigerian situation is today.

This was stated at a press conference to herald the 2019 “August Event” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of St Nicholas Hospital and its founder’s foundation, Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi Foundation (M.A.M), on his passion for growth and development in healthcare and education in Nigeria.

The bi-annual event, themed: “Universal Health Coverage and the role of a functional National Health Insurance Scheme,” is billed for Wednesday, August 7, at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos by 10a.m.

Seasoned medical experts from home and abroad will discuss the state of Nigeria’s healthcare system and the task of fostering an accessible and functional NHIS.

Speaking at the conference, the Clinical Director, St Nicholas Hospital, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, said the issue of NHIS and the UHC was pioneered by the late Majekodunmi in the 60’s as the then Minister for Health, which was presented as a Bill to the House of Representative, which he noted never came to fruition. Bamgboye, who will deliver the keynote address at the event added that, if it had come to fruition, the burden of maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria would not be worst, as compared to the indices in other African countries, despite being the largest economy in the continent as acclaimed. “We have a NHIS, which was conceived by our founder decades ago and if that NHIS is functional as it should be, it will certainly help improve the quality of healthcare we give as a country.