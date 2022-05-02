From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A philanthropist and the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv Nigeria Limited, Engineer Emeka Okwuosa has set up in Anambra State a cardiology facility adjudged to be one of the best of its kind in the entire country to boost Nigeria’s medical tourism.

The medical facility sited at Irefi, Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the State named Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital to immortalize the late philanthropist’s mother is a 27-beded hospital fashioned for primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare delivery system.

Manager of the facility, Mr Aghomishe Ogaga described the hospital as the medical hope of the South East and Nigeria generally.

Mr Ogaga said: “This is a multi-million dollar investment in advanced medical science, with specialties in critical care management and automated surgery procedures. There are also adequate plans for transitioning to a teaching hospital in grooming young talents and medical professionals in Nigeria.

“The facility employs highly skilled medical experts in cardiology, nephrology, and critical care from all over the world. A critical health issue like open heart surgery is done here.

Specialist doctors from the United States of America under Voom Foundation are assured to be on ground.

When the manager took journalists round the facility, he showed them multi-million dollar cardiology equipment like digital Cath laboratories, high definition 128 slides CT scan, digital ex-ray systems, direct on bed oxygen delivery, automated ventilators, ICU unit, state-of-the-art thearters with the most modern equipment to cater for all types of surgeries ranging from minor to supra major surgeries and all manner of systems obtainable overseas.

He said the facility was also for kidney transplant and kidney dialysis. He noted that the facility would take primary and tertiary healthcare services to doorsteps of people of the South East.

“It takes care of challenges peculiar to all equipped hospitals. We assure of affordable healthcare, surgery like tumor usually considered inoperable by hospitals around, ” he articulated.

He disclosed that the medical facility was prepared to collaborate and partner in open heart surgeries with such health institutions as Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi; Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka and Federal Medical Center, Asaba, Delta State.

The medical facility built under Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, according to one of the officials of the foundation, Sir Osaeloka Offor, was billed for formal opening in May this year.

In a town hall meeting after the facility tour, Sir Offor told journalists that Okwuosa’s mother legacies and values were being sustained in all fronts. He said hundreds of millions worth of Covid-19 palliatives and medical supplies were distributed across Anambra State, major Anglican, Catholic and Pentecostal churches in the State by the foundation which he said also reached out to the army, police, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and other security operatives, among other philanthropic gestures.