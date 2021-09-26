From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Thousands of people with various health challenges from Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State and its environs heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday when Emeka Okwuosa Foundation in conjunction with Voom Foundation flagged off a medical fair.

The flag off took place at Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Irefi, Oraifite, where some ailments like diabetes, blood pressure, hypertension, malaria, eye problems, among other cases were handled by over 10 medical doctors from the United States of America.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv Limited, and founder of the foundation, Engr Emeka Okwuosa, said there was no other motive behind the philanthropic gesture other than to ensure that the health challenges of Oraifite people and its environs were addressed.

“The basic motive is nothing else but to help the people of Oraifite and its environs. Addressing their health challenges is of paramount importance to them. Our mission is to help mankind and make the lives of our people better.

“More doctors are coming to join in. We will do our best. But don’t forget that this is a very detailed process as you can see here. There are different centres here where various ailments are being addressed. So, in as much as we want to move fast, we want to be detailed and make sure we really help people who need medical attention.

“I believe we will achieve our target. Right now we have a total of 10 doctors in different areas of specialty deployed for this programme, “ Okwuosa said.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, said the foundation would continue to excel to the best of its ability. He assured that improvements would continue to be recorded on a daily basis.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.