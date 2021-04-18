Speaking on behalf of the protesting interns, Dr Ifeanyi Kennedy, said: “We are owed six months and have complained utterly about our plight to the Chief Medical Director, CMD, UCTH’ Prof Ikpeme Ikpeme, but he has never listened to or addressed us.
“Our counterparts in other teaching hospitals in Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi states have all received more than 70% of what they were owed but here in Calabar, nothing is forthcoming. We owe our landlords, food creditors, other bills.
“Every worker deserves his or her wages to enable him or her leave a comfortable life while discharging his or her respective duties just like their colleagues in other federal teaching hospitals.”
He, therefore, called on the hospital management to, as a matter of urgency, pay them their six months outstanding salaries.
In his reaction, the CMD, Prof Ikpeme Ikpeme, told journalists that the problem is a national one.
He said the management has written to the federal government adding that the authorities would soon resolve the problem of arrears.
Leave a Reply