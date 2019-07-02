Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A group of students and social activists in Anambra State recently embarked on peaceful protests against the devastating effects of climate change in Nigeria, especially in the South-East.

Medical students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU-MSA), Awka, Anambra State, students from selected secondary schools, Nigeria Coalition of Eco-Social Research (NCEHR), in partnership with Live Mother and Child Initiative and Mind Savers Youth Initiative, all participated in the protests that were staged in six different towns across South-East states.

Others who participated in the protests within their various communities were Grace Women Fellowship International (GWFI) and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

Some of the selected high schools were Community Secondary School, Enugwu-Agidi, SUSU College, Nkpor, Lighthouse Academy, Okija, and Golden Star Secondary School, Amichi, Nnewi.

The protesters used the platform to highlight several practices detrimental to the environment, which, according to them, include deforestation, poor waste management and the use of fossil fuels that increase the carbon footprint, among others.

They appealed to all citizens to practise greener lifestyles to save the planet, even as they beckoned on the government to create and implement policies that would aid the global fight against climate change.

The protest was part of the global school students’ decision to demonstrate through an international movement, Friday for Future (FFF), aimed at awakening the consciousness of government for strong climatic actions and a sustainable future for the next generation.

In Nigeria, the FFF was organised by the Nigerian working group of Canadian Coalition for Global Health Research (NWG-CCGHR), which comprised Nigerian students at the University of Victoria (UVic) and British Columbia, Canada.

One of the students and NWG-CCGHR member, Dr. Ngozi Joe-Ikechebelu, while highlighting the devastating effects of climate change in the eastern part of Nigeria, called on individuals, communities, civil society organisations and government to implement approaches that would promote a low carbon, high growth, climate-resilient path for sustainable national development.

While applauding the success of the 2019 movement in Nigeria, she noted that NWG-CCGHR was working as part of collaborative student-led groups designed to foster research and networking in global health in campus communities from all disciplines and levels of study in British Columbia (BC).

According to her, “CCGHR is a knowledge and research-based organisation that promotes equity in accordance with six principles that govern their operation. As a coalition organisation, CCGHR works actively to develop capacities to support relevant equity-oriented research and its effective use, helping to reduce the ‘know-do gap.’

“Our group is committed to coordination of efforts to ensure that Canada-supported health researchers contribute to the strengthening of national health research systems in low and middle-income countries.

“CCGHR, as a coalition group, engages with key policy actors and the public to raise awareness about Nigeria’s leading role in global health and the importance of research in the field,” she said.

Ikechebelu, who addressed journalists in Onitsha, Anambra State, expressed happiness that Nigerian students called out the government on the state of climate emergency in the country.

“They spoke out their present fears and future impacts of increasing carbon dioxide (CO2) levels and the need for public collaboration with the government of Nigeria to minimise human actions that trigger global warming and hence further change the climate pattern with consistent heat waves, floods and storm surges experienced in Anambra State since 2012.

“There is an urgent need for them to be heard locally and globally for the necessary needed change to better our environment. They displayed their placards and angrily demonstrated within the school environment for about an hour, showing their dissatisfaction on the state of our environment.

“It was a brave attempt to take control of their future by joining the global fight against the destructive activities to our planet that adversely affect the climate. It is evident now that more than ever, climate change poses a more immediate existential threat to the future of life on our planet. Indeed, it was a campaign aimed at creating awareness and showing support for climate change action,” she said.

The group also paid an advocacy visit to the vice chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, where the NCEHR’s activities were communicated to him.

Ikechebelu told the vice chancellor that NCEHR, domiciled in COOU, was a dynamic collaborative group made up of members of Anambra State’s university academic researchers and community researchers of the state. She noted that some community researchers and others in the academia were recently involved in a public health enlightenment television programme on climate change at the Anambra Broadcasting Service community.

The participants were a public health specialist and community health physician, Dr. Emmanuel Azuike, an environmental management specialist, Dr. Angela Akanwa, a civil engineer, Luke Eme; a food nutritionist, Dr. Obioma Agu, a community physiotherapist, Mr. Williams Ngene, and a community leader and moderator of the programme, Pastor Hephzibah Agwaniru.