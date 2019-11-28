The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Wednesday that medical tourism would be a thing of the past the moment Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora invested in the medical sector.

The Chairman/CEO, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this when she visited the Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Diaspora Project at the Trauma Centre of the National Hospital, Abuja (NHA).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project, which is a collaboration with Spem Quia Filii Foundation, Healing Little Hearts UK and the National Hospital Abuja had 15 medical professionals of different areas related to Cardiology.

Dabiri-Erewa said that the commission was working on a Diaspora doctors’ programme, which would engage Nigerians living in the Diaspora to collaborate with their homeland and save its medical sector.