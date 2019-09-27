Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Disciplinary committee of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has ordered immediate withdrawal of the practicing licence of a medical doctor based in Adamawa state, Dr. Yakubu Hassan Koji, for “gross” professional misconduct.

Dr. Koji was said to had ignored some professional rules when he engaged in a surgery that led to the damage of a kidneys of one Isa Hamma, now deceased.

He was said to had engaged in the surgery with prior informing the patient of the nature of the operation and risks involved.

Tribunal chairman, Prof Abba Hassan, who presided over the sitting, said the respondent violated sections 29.4d, 29.4a, 29.4g, 29.4h, 29.4i, 31, 33, 33.1, 33.0 and 43.3 of medical ethics code in Nigeria.

He said the tribunal had no difficulty in resolving the issue against the respondent and in favour of the prosecutor who successfully proved all the 12 count charge against the respondent.

The tribunal chairman explained: “The respondent exhibited incompetence in the assessment of late Isa Hamma. He also failed to correctly diagnose the illness of the patient before commencing treatment.

“In addition to that, he failed to obtain the consent of the patient before undertaking the surgical operation which later led to kidney loss.

“The convict also failed to disclose medical details and history of the patient to Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, when he referred the patient to the hospital after several delay.

The tribunal chairman, thus directed that the name of the convict be immediately struck out of the MDCN register and his practicing licence withdrawn.