From Priscilla Ediare, Ado–Ekiti

As part of efforts to ensure that the proposal for the establishment of a Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences in Ekiti State becomes a reality, a delegation has visited the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), to canvass his support for the actualisation of the dream.

Besides making rapprochement with the nation’s number two man and solicited support for the bill for the establishment of the university in Iyin Ekiti, the delegation also made rapport with Osinbajo on the bill to rename Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) after General Adeyinka Adebayo.

President Buhari had made announcement to rename the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, after the former Western Region Governor, General Adeyinka Adebayo, at his funeral in 2017.

The delegation, led by Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye, which also had the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as members, visited the Vice President at his office in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The bill, which proposed the establishment of the health and medical university in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/ Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, has passed through the second reading at the Senate.

It was sponsored by the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, and signed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said: “Today, the Iyin-Ekiti delegation to the Senate Public hearing on the proposed University of Health and medical sciences, Iyin Ekiti met with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at his office in Abuja.

“The delegation canvassed the support of the Vice-president for the two bills of great importance to Iyin Ekiti community and the state at large.

“The team informed the Vice-president that both bills had passed the second reading at the Senate and urged him to lend his support at the necessary level”, Bamidele stated.

The Vice-president congratulated Oba Ajakaiye and the community for having special breed of citizens, who were resolutely committed to the development of the town.

Osinbajo described the concept behind the bills as progressive in nature and with strong prognosis to scale the hurdles at the Senate.

“I promise my total support for the actualisation of the two bills at the crucial stage.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will always support any stride that will add value to our people and we believe that education is one pivotal aspect through which we can make positive impacts in the lives of the Nigerian populace.”

Other members of the delegation were Iyin-Ekiti quarter Chiefs; President, Iyin Progressive Federal Union (IPFU), represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Ministry of Health, Pastor Akinjide Akinleye; first professor of Architecture in Nigeria and Africa, Prof. Adeyinka Adeyemi; Iyin Ekiti Youth Forum (IYF) President, Com. Abayomi Ogundipe and IYF Treasurer, Com. Ganiyu Lateef.