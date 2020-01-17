The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) and Medics Abroad have announced a joint partnership to recruit Nigerian students to study at their campus in the Middle East.

In a statement, jointly signed by RCSI Bahrain President, Professor Sameer Otoom and Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Medics Abroad, Dr Adanna Steinacker, the two parties said they will work closely to recruit Nigerian high school students interested in pursuing a career in medicine at RCSI Bahrain.

As part of the scope of the association, representatives of RCSI Bahrain’s academic and operational functions and Medics Abroad will be in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja from January 20 – 24, 2020, to meet with high school students from several international high schools, to present relevant information and advice on third-level education.

RCSI Bahrain President, Professor Sameer Otoom, welcomed the partnership, stating that RCSI Bahrain has had the pleasure of welcoming Nigerian nationals at RCSI Bahrain, who have embraced the university experience and excelled in the medicine programme. He added “we were delighted to extend university prizes to two Nigerian students, whose successes still inspire us today. We are confident in our mission of ‘leading the world to better health’ and the contribution Nigerian students will bring to the university.”

RCSI alumna and Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Medics Abroad, Dr Adanna Steinacker, added that the joint partnership venture with RCSI Bahrain is a step in the right direction and aligns with Medics Abroad’s mission to build an ecosystem for healthcare professionals, providing a seamless application process into the healthcare profession, and life-changing clinical elective opportunities and mentorship during and after students’ studies.

With a student community of almost 40 nationalities, RCSI Bahrain has welcomed a number of students from Nigeria and the wider continent with an interest in international mobility as graduates receive globally-recognised degrees from both RCSI Bahrain and the National University of Ireland (NUI).

RCSI Bahrain is a constituent university of RCSI, which was established in Dublin, Ireland in 1784. Licensed as an independent private university, RCSI Bahrain is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.