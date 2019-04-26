Evans Industries Nigerian Limited is collaborating with Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to stage a walk against malaria tomorrow as part of activities lined up by the two companies to mark World Malaria Day.

Media Adviser to the Ekulo Group, Ingram Osigwe, said Evans products are manufactured with the health and welbeing of Nigerians in mind hence, he said the company is constantly engaged in scientific research to come up with quality and world standard brands.

“Evans is 100 percent Nigerian. This explains its motto: ‘We are Proud of Nigeria,and Want Nigeria to be Proud of Us. For Evans Industries, Nigeria comes first,” he said

The three-kilometre walk will commence from the National Stadium, Surelere, Lagos, to the National Theatre, Igammu, also in Lagos.

It will feature free malaria test, health talk, entertainment and refreshment. Free malaria drugs, anti-mosquito Meditol medicated antiseptic soap, caps and shirts will also be shared free at the event.