(NAN)Evans Industries Ltd on Saturday introduced Nigeria’s first anti-mosquito Meditol Medicated Soap, to reduce increased malaria cases in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Evans Industries Ltd in partnership with Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd organized a walk to commemorate the World Malaria Day 2019 held every April 25.

According to a 2018 WHO report, Nigeria ranked among five countries with high malaria cases of 25 percent of the 219 million cases of malaria globally.

The report also showed that Africa accounted for a high share of malaria burden with 92 percent malaria cases and 93 percent malaria deaths.

Mr. Joseph Okonkwo, a Director in Evans Industries Ltd described the theme of the 2019 World Malaria Day: “Zero Malaria Starts with Me’’ as apt, stressing the need for proactive measures to stern malaria cases in the country.

Okonkwo told NAN on the sidelines of the walk that malaria was preventable since it was caused by an agent that could be kept off.

“The walk is to create awareness of our people on the issue of malaria. Malaria has been a very pandemic disease, I will say, for the tropics and we are in the tropics.

“It is preventable since mosquito is the agent of malaria; we want to keep malaria away from ourselves. So, that is the awareness we are creating. The anchor product is the Medical medicated anti-bacterial soap.

“It has the anti-mosquito properties. When we bath with it, we keep mosquito away from ourselves,’’ he said.

Okonkwo, who expressed excitement at the turnout of people at the event, said it showed Nigerians were ready to fight malaria from its root cause and prevent unwarranted deaths.

He advised Nigerians to keep their environments clean by disinfecting, use of insecticides and not allowing stagnant water to bred mosquitoes.

Also, Dr. Stella Okoli, Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said that the walk was necessitated by the need to create an avenue to reach out to Nigerians.

Okoli said that the introduction of Medical Antibacterial and Anti-mosquito soap was a proactive measure to fight malaria before it occurred, adding that “No bite, No malaria’’.

She advised that after due tests, a doctor’s recommended anti-malaria medication like Lokmal anti-malaria tablets could be administered.

Dr. Abimbola Oshinowo, the Manager of the Lagos State Malaria Elimination Programme said the walk was another way to assist the government in its fight against malaria.

Oshinowo said that the Lagos State Government was involved in many activities to prevent the increasing figures of malaria cases especially through the provision of insecticide-treated nets free-of-charge to pregnant women and children less than five years.

NAN reports that the walk against malaria kicked-off from the National Stadium in Surulere to the National Theatre, Iganmu.

Free malaria tests were conducted and health talks were delivered by experts for the more than 800 participants.