By Chinelo Obogo

Medview Airline has debunked reports alleging that it was involved in the diversion of funds meant for airlifting pilgrims for 2019 Hajj, insisting that the funds were utilised for necessary preparations, including aircraft maintenance and payment to service providers.

Following reports that the Chairman of the airline, Muneer Bankole, was invited by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) last Monday to explain how the airline executed the contract signed with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Medview’s Executive Director, Business Development, Isiaq Na-Allah, said in a statement that there was no scam in the 2019 Hajj airlift.

The airline said NAHCON paid $900,000 directly to two service providers in Saudi Arabia namely: General Authority of Aviation ($400,000 and Taibah Airports Development Company ($500,000) on July 5, 2019.

Medview pointed out that a presidential committee was raised to reconcile the differences in payment to it and the number of pilgrims airlifted and this later metamorphosed into a ministerial committee, where all issues were resolved.

“In spite of deft moves by some highly placed persons to frustrate the airline from the operations with late release of funds, Medview Airline airlifted 4, 387 pilgrims from Kaduna, Yobe and Ogun states. The Pilgrims Boards in those states are living witnesses to the operation.

“It is therefore strange for somebody to wake up and go to the rooftop, armed with trumpets and cymbal for a non-existent scam or diversion of funds all to smear Medview Airline,” the statement emphasised.