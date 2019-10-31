Chinelo Obogo

After temporarily suspending flights, Medview Airline may be resuming operations before the end of November.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Michael Ajigbotoso, told aviation correspondents in Lagos that the airline had to temporarily suspend operations due to lack of equipment, but assured that the management had perfected plans to return to some of its old routes in the country.

He also said that the airline, which remains the only carrier on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) is in compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 9.1.1.12 (A), and that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is aware of its current status.

He insisted that the airline would return to service stronger despite the recent challenge in operations, assuring that the safety and comfort of its passengers are still paramount to its operations.

He also commended the staff of the organisation for their commitment to the airline despite its operational challenges.

He said: “We appreciate the staff for their commitment in spite of little operational challenges, which we believe are the hallmark of any business. Businesses have their high and low moments and I can tell you we are surmounting the challenges. We are coming back soon bigger and better.

“Also, to our numerous customers, we want to tell you that the best is yet to come. We have done it before, making the nation proud at the domestic, regional and international fronts. We have been consistent with our hajj operations in the past 14 years. We remain the only carrier to have done that successfully.

“We want to assure you that as soon as our aircraft return from the scheduled maintenance, we will begin to provide the excellent and safe flight services, which we are known for and have maintained since the commencement of our operations.”