Agunbiade Joseph Temidayo popularly called soft Mide is a business man and an impresario. He has procured and added to the multitude of Nigerian record label by becoming a principal officer of his record label in the Nigerian music industry; “SF musical records”.

The Acronym “SF” was derived from his nick name Soft, he saw the need to affix his name on his record label as a personal indication.

SF record label kick started earnestly with the sole determination to brainstorm ideas with talented songwriters and songsters that would generate more success for the label by adding to the Labels portfolio as whatever success the record Label is awarded for, the team workers would be recognized.

Amid the aims and objectives of SF record label, the most alluring aim is that the record label, sets a platform where talented songsters and vocalists would be endorsed and also a great platform to produce hit songs that would earn team members who put in collective effort, accolades and an opportunity for collaboration with more artists signed into the record label.

The record label is known for all genre of music and recently has endorsed an Afro beat/pop artist and hope to scout for and endorse more talented upcoming artists.

Governing a record label can be tasking and consuming, but Soft’s ideas running his record label comes from God, music inspiration, hard work and time.

Temidayo the boss of this blooming Music label further states, music is life, making and producing blockbuster songs and beats proves his talent and credibility of his fast rising Label.

Indeed music is life. It is the life we live now that is translated into lyrics, rhymes and rhythms. Music is like a dream that unfolds a part of humans they never knew existed