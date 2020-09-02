It is incredible how fashion and music works hand in hand. Not every fashion brand has a record label, and amongst the very few people who run the space is Mr Agunbiade Joseph Temidayo fondly called soft Mide by people who know him too well.

He is a blooming entrepreneur who has topped up the many lists of Nigerian record label by becoming a boss of his in the Nigerian music industry, by owing a Record Label; “SF musical records”. The SF musical records commenced fully with the intention of working with talented artists that would create a win on a mutual confidential agreement.

Amongst the many aims and objectives of SF musical records, the most intriguing aim is that the record label, sets a platform where proficient song artists oozing talents would be endorsed and also a very good platform to produce hit songs that would earn team members credits from numerous streams and downloads.

Soft Mide is also the founder of SF clothing line, a clothing brand store that provides its clients and customers with eloquent clothing, and classy apparels showcased by top brand influencers.

What captivates clients is his unique elegant luxury but affordable clothing that meets their taste, those who have worked with him would attest to the quality and credibility of his businesses.

Most times, handling a record label and a clothing brand can be tasking and consuming, his best ideas running his businesses emerges from hard work, enthusiasm and time. According to him, he spends a span of time putting things together, running studio affairs in order to yield the best.

Owing a record label isn’t always just about making music for listeners’ pleasure, but creating a yardstick for unique talents far from the usual.

Soft Mide has adjusted speculations of most people who think a record label owner would strictly stick to running studio affairs and music but rather merge both fashion and music to keep the ball rolling.