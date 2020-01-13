It takes the support of the majority to build a city, but it only takes a man with as determination to lead in the right direction, and this say is a best fit for Mr. Ahmed Mazloum, a Lebanese by origin and Nigerian by naturalization.

Currently serving as the Managing director of Unitop International Limited, Executive Director of catering services limited and Bobcat Construction Services Limited, Ahmed Mazloum is a graduate of institute Techniques Amiliem, Lebanon where he obtained the Ordinary and Higher diploma in mechanical engineering.

Born on July 16, 1983 to Yusuf mazloum, a business man and Hayat Kamal , spending his early days in Kano from 1983 to 1987, He later moved to Warri in 1987 and left Warri for Lebanon for the first time in 1994 until his return back to Nigeria in 1996 where he has lived till date moving. Ahmed started his career in 1999 with AS Enterprises, Beirut, Lebanon and a mechanical fabrication company as a mechanical supervisor.

In obedience to Lebanese relegation. Mr. Ahmed joined the Lebanese military service in 2002 and was honourably discharged in 2003. Upon his discharge from the army, Ahmed came to Nigeria and was employed by Unitop International limited, Warri as Operation Manager. In 2005 he was elevated to the position of Head, Marine Operations. His remarkable contributions to the growth and success of the company paid off in 2006 when the board of Directors appointed him as the managing director of the company.

In 2006 he was appointed Executive Director of Unitop Catering Services Limited, in 2009, his vast experience as a Managing Director necessitated his appointment as the Executive Director of Bobcat Construction Services Limited.

Ahmed Mazloum who finds pleasure in music, movies and other out door activities has received many awards and accolades for his contribution to the growth of the companies as well as his host communities.