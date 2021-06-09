United Kingdon-based Business entrepreneur, Anne Namgbeh is the CEO of ATS Hair and ATS Boutique, two l companies that specialise .in. selling hair, clothing and fashion accessories for women and children.

Born in Edo State, Nigeria and nicknamed Anne ATS by friends and associates, the stylist and fashion consultant, who has worked with sizable number of music and fashion celebrities like Kcee and Tiwa Savage, is the sixth of seven siblings.

Anne ATS parents are Catholic Christians and like her other siblings, she was a influential chorister at the St Paul Catholic Church in Benin City, where she serenaded the congregation with her soulful. Soprano voice back in the days.

Anne ATS moved to United Kingdom at 13 years old and went to college in Leicester before proceeding to De Montfort University where she bagged a honours degree in Business Management.

On graduating from the University, Anne ATS I moved to London and jumped headlong into business with her sisters.

Recalling how her business adventure kicked off, during an interview, Anne ATS said, “We first opened ATS Hair which is a hair extension company. We have varieties of hair extensions ranging from Brazilian, Peruvian, Indian Remi, Malaysian hair and braids.

“After 6 years of successfully running ATS Hair company, we decided to expand the company and so we opened ATS Boutique which is an online company and specialises in high quality clothes and accessories for Women and Children.

“At ATS Boutique, we have a wide range of styles, colours & fabrics and we ship worldwide. We have distributors in Lekki, Lagos and Wuse 2, Abuja”, added Anne ATS..

Anne ATS is also a brand influencer and I has worked with reputable companies including Fashionnova, BoomBod, Diva Boutique, VIP Chauffeur Car Hire, Femmeluxe and CQ Beauty.

Speaking on the rationale behind her foray into hair and clothing business, Anne ATS who said her hair manufacturer is in China, noted that, “I was motivated to go into hair and clothing business because whenever I dressed up, people usually asked me where I got my outfit or hair from and I would give them the name of the stores.

“But one day, I sat down and decided instead of advertising for these businesses free of charge, I can open my own company, wear my own clothes and advertise my own brand”, Anne ATS added

“That was my path to business enterprise in the sector started and I have gone from grace to amazing grace since then because I dared to use my strength to create a winning formular for business success”.

Anne ATS noted that growing up in Benin City inculcated in her the ideals of staying close to nuclear and extended family members.

According Namgbeh, “Benin was also fun for me because I had my extended families there.

“So there was always a family to go visit every school holiday which was very exciting for me I had my first challenge when I went to college in Leicester. This was a very difficult time for me as I was the only BLACK teenager in the whole college, so I was properly bullied.

“Well, I didn’t really overcome it but I was glad when I finished college. Being bullied made me a very strong person and I’m almost not scared of anything right now.”, added Anne ATS.