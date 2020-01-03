Have you heard about Balewa, Nigeria’s most popular pet celebrity actor who has starred in popular comedy series, Papa Ajasco?

Speaking, popular flutist, Tee Mac, the owner of Balewa revealed: “Balewa is an exceptional dog with an incredible memory. Balewa is 10 years old and he started acting on Papa Ajasco at the age of four. Balewa is the celebrity dog called Bingo on Papa Ajasco. He did four seasons on the set of Papa Ajasco and earned a lot of money.

“Balewa is extremely intelligent. When you talk to him he understands and talks back to you in his own way. When I travel because he is missing me he won’t eat his food. They call me on the phone and I tell them to put the phone on his ear and I say ‘Balewa, eat your food.’ And he does exactly that! That is the reason I can’t kill animals. They were sent here for a purpose.”