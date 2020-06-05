Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

Fast-rising Nigeria music star, Chigozie Nnaoma Asochukwu, known professionally as Cboy, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

Born into a Christian family in Imo state, Cboy grew up singing and doing freestyles even as a child. According to him, he fell in love with music at the age of 11 but his music career officially kicked off in 2016 with the release of his debut EP.

Cboy, who recently spoke in an exclusive interview with newsmen in Abuja, noted that the Nigerian music industry is a tough one for budding artistes. However, for him, the virtues of hard work, dedication, and persistence have earned him a spot on the list of most anticipated upcoming artistes.

“It has not been an easy journey, to be honest,” he says. “Upcoming artistes in Nigeria face stiff competitions from their top counterparts and there are other challenges too, bothering on inadequate sponsorship and promotions for upcoming artistes. But I am not deterred. The world is going to know my name,“ he said.

At 26 years, the young talent who is fast becoming an Afro-pop star is not afraid to stand out, and he says his style of music is the reason behind his growing fan-base.

Known to be a soul and R&B artiste, Cboy also has a diverse style in making other genres of music switching up from R&B to Afro-pop with commercially appealing songs like “Da bebe”, “Fake love”, “Bestie” and “girl”.

This string of hits have made him one of the most exciting figures in the ascendant Afrobeat genre, with a signature sound that combines love and romance, trap beats and melodic avalanches. He cites Wizkid as one of the many celebrities who influence his style of music.

“My style of music is R&B and Afro. Occasionally I do Hip up too but what makes me stand out is my comic woven lyrics and quality beats. I think it is this blend that has caught the attention of music lovers and has made my fan-base to grow,” he says.

Cboy, who further commended the Nigerian entertainment industry for being a fast-paced resort for diverse talents, also lamented the discouraging attitude of some Nigerian top music stars, noting that they are not encouraging the upcoming ones in terms of offering sponsorships and promotions. He therefore appealed to the bigwigs in the entertainment industry to support upcoming talents and help grow their dreams.

On how artistes can keep their fans engaged during the coronavirus lockdown, Cboy advocates for increased internet presence especially using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram Live.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the global concert business to a standstill generating an unprecedented financial anxiety for artistes. I encourage music artistes to keep producing music regardless of the situation. They should keep dropping hits back to back and engage their fans on social media,” he noted.