Ekundayo is the CEO of The BusinessPlus Agency, a digital transformation company that offers and creates workable solutions that will provide the best value for businesses in Africa.

The BusinessPlus Agency helps clients who use digital media to effectively generate traction, interaction, and conversions by providing both the public and private sectors with a wide range of business solutions.

He is regarded as the most successful B2B sales expert in Nigeria and is a graduate of Harvard University’s Executive Program in Digital Marketing (Social Media Marketing) and a Google Advertising Partner.

When Ekundayo joined Say It Better Media in 2011 as the head of operations, his professional life officially began. Working with clients including UBA, Transcorp, My DoubleDouble Nigeria, Rainmakers UK, Chicken Republic, Vetiva Capital, A & G Insurance, workforce group, Etisalat, now known as 9 mobile, and others, he spent nearly two years at this company, where he was in charge of branding and management.

His organization’s major goal is to assist you in lowering costs, boosting revenue, expanding your market share and its control, and finally, strengthening the brand by ensuring that it stays top-of-mind.

Ekundayo was appointed to serve as the CEO of Business Plus Services, a notable digital marketing company in Nigeria, in 2012. He co-founded EmailForest in 2014, where he worked for more than five years concentrating on KPIs such as open rates, click-through rates, and retention rates.

Later, he made a profit by selling the platform. Ekundayo started working as an adjunct professor at Mountain Top University in 2017 and teaching a digital marketing course there. He also joined CareerXpress a year later as a digital marketing specialist, 15 managing operations in the EMEA region.

Over a thousand people have received training from careerxpress thus far, along with chances for employment.

Careerxpress graduate trainees currently work for Upwork as content writers. In addition to having over 287 employees working directly or indirectly with us, I can name over 50 individuals that we have trained who are flourishing in the field as a digital marketing agency.

There are examples of former students working in the Internet of Things (loT). Because employability is a completely different important factor, we manage those conversations; instruct them practically on how to engage the market and manage people above them. We teach people employment skills as well as digital skills.

At Businessplus and CareerXpress, not only trains people in digital marketing, but also collaborates with businesses as a partner by assisting them in finding the best personnel, helping businesses enhance productivity.

Our goal is to reduce Africa’s unemployment rate by helping unemployed young people and new businesses find their feet and increasing their capacity to hire more people. And in additions to this, reduce gender inequality in the digital space.

All our services are targeted at delivering top-notch training to our various clients. We are skilled at helping organisations increase their bottom line, strengthen their brand, reduce cost and increase market share. In addition to that, we help improve turnaround times, and connect with more customers. We adopt a person centered and demand driven approach towards promoting and developing competent and productive initiatives in the area of small enterprises.

The batching system used in the nation’s educational system prevents the workforce from being well equipped for the future.

To help the youth get ready for the workforce of the future, the government to adopt new ideologies. Government must adopt a youthful perspective by welcoming new ideologies and letting things happen. How many ministries are there in Nigeria that you can email or call and receive a prompt answer from.

The widespread use of digital marketing in the modern era has had a significant cultural impact. Who are the individuals advancing alongside the digital era as it grows, then? Ayeni Ekundayo, a digital marketing expert who created his own niche by providing services aimed at humanizing businesses and giving them attention on a local and global scale, is capitalizing on this shift.

As the founder and CEO of a digital marketing and communications firm in Africa, he is committed to assisting businesses in the public and private sectors to achieve their goals by providing them with a wide range of business solutions that will effectively drive traction, interaction, and conversions for clients who use digital media. All these countless accomplishments have elevated him to fame both inside and outside of Nigeria.

You might run against obstacles along the route, in which case you’ll need to find a workaround. There is no one nearby who can offer you a soft landing, so you have to keep pushing.

He is of the believe breakeven point can take a year, six months, or even two years, but stick with it; don’t alter your strategy or become sidetracked by the newest flashy object.