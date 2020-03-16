Haitian writer and author, Francoise Merus who runs a platform called BlackLovePage.com has declared in a recent interview that she wishes to marry an African man, preferably, a Ghanaian after discovering that she was originally from the Ashanti tribe of Ghana.

Francoise, who grew up in Haiti and schooled most of her life in the United States of America is clearly enamoured after discovering her ancestral roots and ready to do a lot of things to redefine the narrative about black people

“I hope to marry an African man; that would be really nice. I see myself planting my roots in Ghana so I would want to marry a man who is accepting of Africa and would be okay with maybe living there one day. Yes, I have many options in the US and Haiti but I would want one that is open to accommodating the West African culture,” she beamed.

“I feel more Ghanaian because Africa is the motherland and we were taken away from our original homes to where we had to create new identities. I am Ghanaian and everything else comes after that.

I will forever cherish my Haitian roots but Haiti is an island and we didn’t start there; we were dropped off there so I know my Ghanaian roots are what I need to learn more of. I’ve only had my blog “Black Love Page” for three years and I have over half a million followers and a huge email list.

“Black love page” is one of the fastest growing pages on Instagram, gaining around 500- 1,000 new followers every other day,” she added.

Speaking about her BlackLovePage.com, she said: “The website “BlackLovePage” features proposals, weddings, and amazing things that black people are doing in the world. For example, my website/social media is a platform where wedding vendors can get discovered; where people can share their love stories to inspire others and I share stories that aren’t typically told. I’ve helped a lot of people get exposure. “Black love page also has an annual charity where we give back to an inner city by giving back to the homeless. We are a society and cultural website where we acknowledge all aspects of life for black peoples. Love, education, community, and overall promoting/sharing positivism among black people. ”

Francoise Merus grew up in Haiti as a child, then moved to Miami, Florida where she finished high school, then went to Barry University, also in Florida where she studied Public Relations

Francoise is also a world traveler, helping others to travel the world at affordable rates through a platform she created called TheUltimateTravelers.com. She’s a full time entrepreneur.

She’s a published author with four books to her credit. Her first book, “Today’s Insight: A Collection of Poems Volume 1 was published in 2015. In 2016 she published the Volume 2 of the book. In 2017, she published a self help book titled “My Season” and then her fourth book in 2019 titled “Protect Your Peace.” She writes about romance, urban fiction, and a lot of poetry and everything uplifting. She was born on August 25, 1990.