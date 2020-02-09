For popular OAP, Jude Dawan aka Uncle Jude, the journey to the top was not an easy one. By sheer dint of hard work and a tenacity of purpose, he has succeeded in carving a niche for himself as a force to reckon with in the Nigerian entertainment space.

Long before he made history at Dream FM as the first voice to be heard on air when the station birthed, the Plateau State indigene and Pharmacist first made waves as a musical act having cut his teeth with a group known as B Flats from the stables of Daphela Entertainment.

In 2007 his music group, Evolution Six made it to the grand finale of Star Quest before emerging first runners-up. sBuoyed by the success, he delved into filmmaking, featuring in movies like Poka Messiah, Wrong Initiation and Mummy, and eventually got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category alongside veteran actor, Jide Kosoko and Blossom Chukwjekwu at the Calabar Movie Awards.

Finally, he discovered and fell in love with the broadcast media and had his first stint with Vision FM and Kiss FM in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, before landing a job at Dream 92.5 FM Enugu, where he, alongside a couple of others, built the radio station from scratch.

According to insiders, his resolve and efforts have yielded great results as Dream FM has become the station to beat coming from the southeast and beyond with creative content and coverage. As the Head of Programmes, staff and colleagues attest to his ingenuity and depth. Aside career, he is also a sports lover who plays basketball and table tennis. He is equally a social media influencer, married and blessed with lovely kids.