After Nigerian visibility strategist and author, Kehinde Ajose published his first book in 2015, he had to learn the hard way how to use unconventional methods to promote his book.

Ajose believes that authors need to treat their books like products in order to make massive sales.

In his words: ”As an author you need to see yourself as a businessman. Your book is a product that needs to be promoted to make huge sales. We have left the era of thinking your book will sell just because it is well written. If nobody knows about your book and you fail to deploy the right book promotion strategies, you will end up sitting on your gold. Knowledge is the new gold”, he said.

Asked why Nigerian authors need to promote their book intensely, he said: “Your book is a invention which when promoted and marketed well, would create more income for you. You need to see yourself as an entrepreneur in the business of writing. Your success as an author isn’t just tied to how good your writing is, but also your ability to promote shamelessly.

Nigerian authors need to master the art of promoting their book well in order to increase their income. Getting congratulatory messages won’t pay your bills”.

Speaking further, the Visibility Solutions Media boss noted that his new book ‘Author Visibility Secrets’ is a lifeline for authors who desire new ways of promoting their books.

“My new book ‘Author Visibility Secrets’ will help authors to learn simple ways to promote their books and give it the visibility it deserves to get. When I wrote my first book ‘Donjazzyfied’, it gave me media exposure as I appeared on different media platforms to talk about it. Don’t ever think you don’t deserve media exposure. Tell yourself that you are someone media need. You need to believe the world needs to hear your message. Don’t discount yourself. It took me about a year to write this book because I had to be sure I am offering content filled with enormous value. Your book is gold, don’t hide it under the rock”.