Like the saying, you never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone. Studying abroad has helped Kevin Olu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, discover noble purposes in the areas he did.

Needless to say that Kevin Olu is a rare-bred who worked assiduously hard from his teenage to make a name for himself as a reputable entrepreneur. “One of my companies was started when I was in secondary school. I dedicated the company to myself, and the business is growing very well. Today, the net worth of that business is close to ₦6 billion.”

Nevertheless, Kevin Olu’s exploits in faraway foreign land further helped him build a network with international peers who are on the same journey as him; it also broadened his viewpoints and prepared him to be more culturally-intelligent, which has helped his company skyrocket even when other brands are failing.

This secret achiever is the CEO of Orit-winors Nig Ltd and First Triple Billionaire Limited with estimated networth of 6 billion naira. Orit-winors Nig Ltd and First Triple Billionaire deal in equipment, vessels and marine equipment, which are business lines that he was exposed to while in London.

Speaking during a recent interview with journalists, Kevin Olu, who originates from the prestigious Fregene’s family in Fregene quarter at Ogwanja in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, revealed how he’s been enjoying a large and quick profit in the real estate sector.

“Few months ago, I saw a property in Lekki, I bought it for something like 3-hundred and something million. I left it for six months and somebody came to buy it from me for six hundred million naira” He added that the real estate business is still favoring him, so he has no reason to pedal down, “my real-estate business is still profiting me and is still doing well.”

The serial entrepreneur and a grassroot politician is a born-giver famous for making positive impacts. “We have an organization that deals with charity and also a company that also deal with charity. Every year in some parts of Delta State we pay some children school fees, and we go as far as the remote village to give them what they need at that point in time, I did borehole and did somethings for the villagers in my place.” Kevin Olu said.

Singlehandedly, the Orit-winors Nigeria Limited and Triple Billionaire Nigeria Limited CEO has being sponsoring people abroard for educational purpose, work, and those who want to further their professional career. “3years ago I carried about five boys from different places. I picked from Igbo, Hausa,(ishekiri), Yoruba and one Ijaw five of them to Dubai. I use to singlehandedly pick them like that.” he said.

The Business Administration Diploma and Bachelor of Science degree holder in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, Edo State has been sponsoring endless list of footballers abroad in Sweden, Italy and Amsterdam. For him, everything he’s doing for the people is borne out of Goodwill and for upliftment and not for cheap gains or show-off which is the reason he doesn’t publicize them on social media platforms.

The Delta-state born also talked about wowing Nigerians with a new business before the year runs out “I am about to bring my own brand which is called K. Shirley Nigeria Limited and my wife is doing her own called Mrs. Shirley Nigera limited. I bought a place in Lekki phase 1 which I want to use for the business. The property I bought was about 1.9 billion, by God grace we are working as soon as possible for the business to commence by December.” Kevin Olu revealed.

On his role model, Kevin Olu was quick to single out the cement and sugar business mogul. “My role model in business here in Nigeria is Aliko Dangote. He is someone I hold in high esteem and I have met him twice and he is someone God has ordained and I wish for God to take me to that level, and I also want the Almighty to give me a broader knowledge and bird’s-eye view of all things business in business, which in turn will catapult my business ventures into top blue chip companies,” Kevin Olu said.