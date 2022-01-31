Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi, popularly known with his brand name, Kachiplug; the founder and CEO of kachiplug exchange, a fast-rising crypto and digital assets brand.
The brand has gained significant popularity since it was found in 2020. Nlemchukwu who started the brand evidently he won the Unizik big brother has shown so much resilience and commitment towards growing the brand and today is one of the top brand in the space and field of cryptocurrency.
Kachiplug is an alumni of Nnamdi azikiwe university awka, from the department of parasitology and entomology. He has been significant since his undergraduate days and has gained so much followers and supporters aside being a crypto trader, Nlemchukwu y-tech living person with passion for graphics designing, video editing, website and blog creation.
He has been so many recognition school achievements right from the university days he was named the mayor of NAPES UNIZIK among other recognition, he was awarded the most influential students in 2020 in south east west campus award and in recent times he was conferred with an award as a young humanitarian in January 2022.
Kachiplug is no doubt an house hold name in his community and currently expanding so fast outside his community, hopefully; he will become one of the biggest brand Nigeria will produce in coming years
