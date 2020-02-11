Rita Okoye, Lagos

Playaz is a multi-talented Nigerian Afro-pop duo founded in 2018. The duo is composed of two versatile musicians, known by their stage names Gabana and Lynox.

Gabana and Lynox are record executives, record producers, rappers, singers and professional songwriters.

Before their breakout in 2019 with hit the song and creation of the viral slang ‘MAD OH’ the duo has been prominent in songwriting for major African artistes.

Gabana Playaz (real name: Isaac Erhunse Obasuyi) hails from Edo state and was born on September 23, 1992. Gabana is a singer and a songwriter. He’s been involved in the development of many hit songs under Masterkraft as a songwriter and a backup singer for Wizkid and many others. Gabana has also worked with names like CDQ, just to mention a few.

He is well known for his creativity in the afro-pop genre. His first major recognition came when he won Fresh on BeatFM artist for a month and performed at the prestigious Nigeria Industry Night and gained lots of accolades.

Lynox Playaz (real name: Adindu Linus Nnamdi) hails from Abia state and was born December 17, 1996, in Lagos state. Lynox is a singer with a sonorous voice. Lynox has shared the stage and performed with the likes of MI Abaga, Timaya, Mode nine, W4 just to name a few. Lynox is known for his spontaneous ability at songwriting and his fluency in patois which, revolves around his genre of dancehall and afrobeat.

The duo recently dropped the official video to the popular slang ‘MAD OH’ that was originally released as a single in 2019, a song that has become something of a national slang both at home and abroad.