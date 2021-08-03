Minister of Labour and Employment , Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday, said the interactive meeting between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) aimed at evaluating the implementation of the Memorandum of Action(MOA) entered into by the parties ended successfully in Abuja.

Ngige said the meeting evaluated seven key issues, with both parties expressing satisfaction with the implementation stages of what he termed “work in progress.” He said some of the items in the MOA were nearly done 100 per cent within the timeline.

He explained that the National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA) was directed to expedite action on the integrity test on the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) which if successful, would eliminate the challenges posed by the peculiarities of the university system to the current payment platform.

The minister further said government had also paid the sum of N30billion as the University Revitalisation Fund as contained in the MOA since January 2021. The money according to him, is however, still lodged with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), pending the conclusion of the audit report of the implementation committee on the use of previous funds disbursement to universities by the Ministry of Education and the National University Commission.

“The report has been turned in, deliberated upon and both the Education Ministry and the NUC have promised to write to the Accountant General of the Federation next week for the release of the money to the NEEDS Special Account for onward disbursement to universities shortly,” he said.

The minister added that the monies would be paid to successful universities based on the evaluation report of the committee while those with shortcomings will be made to make up before accessing the fund.

He further disclosed that apart from the N40billion Earned Allowance which the Federal Government has already paid, the Budget Office of the Federation showed evidence that N22B Earned Allowances for year 2021 is already captured in the 2021 supplementary budget of the federation, and will soon be accessed.

Commending ASUU, the Minister further expressed shock that the National Association of Resident Doctors(NARD) would embark on another strike after holding a similar successful evaluation meeting with him last week.

