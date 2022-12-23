By Tosin Akinola

This year’s edition of Imeko Christmas Convocation of Celestial Church Of Christ (CCC) kicked off amidst fanfare on Wednesday December 20, 2022 at the Celestial City, Imeko, Ogun State

With the theme: ‘Emmanuel 2.0’, the event, which is being organised in fulfillment of the mandate and instruction laid down by the founder of Celestial Church Of Christ (CCC), the late Rev. S.B.J. Oshoffa, will round off on Christmas Day, December 25.



Addressing the press at the church’s headquarters in Ketu, Lagos during the week, Evangelist Adebayo Badekale, chairman, Imeko Convocation Committee, disclosed that the convocation programme is a mandatory annual gathering for non-members and members of the Celestial Church of Christ worldwide.

He said: “The Convocation is a much anticipated annual programme that members of the church should not miss. Various events and activities attract attendees to these yearly events; some are spiritual events like revivals, prayers, mercy land services, prophetic revelations, nine lessons Christmas carol, Christmas Eve service and many more.

Also, there are entertaining events like reunion with friends and family, tours of special monuments and locations, special prayers at the founding fathers’ sepulchral, Celestial Christmas carnival, live music performances by Mega 99, Femi Opalemo, Segun Ajidara, Funmi Black etc., sport competitions, legendary concert, international youth conference, empowerment programmes and many more.”

Olaore explained further: “In the premise of the aforementioned veering interest of attendees for the annual convocation, it is set to further annex all the events for a more seamless and singular festival with both competitive and non-competitive components. The competitive events are Logo Design competition (already done), Football Competition (December 19-24) taking place at SBJ Oshoffa Mini Stadium, Imeko, and Bible quiz competition. The non-competitive events include Convocation logo unveiling, Legendary Concert featuring Steve Pelemoh, Remi Olabanji etc., Awards Presentation, Celestial Christmas Carnival and Parade all holding at the Basilica. Others are Mega Convocation Revival, One Stage One Mic, Convocation Nine Lesson Carol Service, and Christmas Eve Convocation Service taking place at the Basilica on December 24 by 12am prompt.”