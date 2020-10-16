In a bid to give more access and relaxed services to its customers, Mega Bar, Lounge and Restaurant, officially started operations on the Island axis of Lagos State.

The company, which is situated at Sangotedo, Ajah, noted that it recently relocated from Ikeja in order to churn more services to Nigerians.

Speaking to Daily Sun recently in Lagos, the CEO of Mega Bar, Lounge and Restaurant, Egbuaba Ezennanya, explained that the company needed to achieve its objective of expanding its brand across Nigeria while continuing to entertain Nigerians with music and comedy.

“Mega Bar was at Ikeja before but was moved to the Island to give access to more and more of our customers, and we did this grand opening to celebrate Nigeria at 60 A-list entertainment gurus such as Seriki, J100, Danfo Driver, Spyx and comedians.

According to him, the company intends to achieve its goals to make the brand bigger than what it is at the moment, and added that as time goes on Mega Bar and Lounge would have branches in significant cities in Nigeria.

We know that COVID-19 pandemic has really had its negative impact on the global economy as well as the tourism sector here in Nigeria. Once the government eases restrictions on bars, clubs, we will run with full effect but for now, we are operating on the restuarant basis and most of our customers have even started enjoying the delicacies we sell. I believe the outlook of the economy would get back to the positive side, however, we all need to adhere to the safety measures so that we can come out stronger and better to relax again,” Egbuaba said.