By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has warned Oduduwa Republic agitators against Saturday’s planned mega rally in Lagos.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, at a press conference, yesterday, in a stern warning, said the Command will not fold its hands and allow disgruntled elements to truncate the peace being enjoyed in the state.

He said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making rounds and a press statement signed by Mr Olayomikoiki dated June 30, 2021, that some individuals have concluded plans to stage a mega rally, in continuation of the secessionist agenda for Oodua Republic, on July 3, 2021, at Gani Fawehimi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Police Command, hereby, warns that no rally will be allowed, under whatever guise, in any part of the state. The Command, therefore, warns the organisers and their followers against staging the planned rally and to steer clear of streets of Lagos, in the interest of the State and the general public, as anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally will be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

“Lagos State cannot afford to experience any security lapses, breakdown of law and order and threat to public peace at the moment, considering the negative effects and reoccurring agonies of the October, 2020 violent #Endsars crisis that led to massive destruction of public and private facilities, while some police personnel paid the supreme price.

“The Command will not be cajoled by the so- called organisers that the rally will be peaceful. That was the same slogan adopted by the organisers of the #Endsars protest that eventually snowballed into crises with attendant massive destruction of lives and properties. The police will not submit to their antics.”

