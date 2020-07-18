Specially talented Nigerian music artiste, Olushola Oyedokun better known with his stage name Meggax has continued to thrill fans with the recent release of his new music video titled BadMan featuring another gifted artiste, Magnito.

Meggax who is based in Olivedale Randburg -Johannesburg and majors in R&B, Raggae, Afro-Pop and DanceHall songs expressed his excitement as his music career continues to soar with the release of Badman.

According to the him, “I’ve achieved a lot in the music industry. My singles has really gotten airplay in Nigeria radio stations and here in South Africa and this really fetched me a lot of gigs from different clubs and events in which you can confirm on my Instagram @meggax. I’ve really released good stuffs out there and they are unique and trending sounds. The latest is Badman featuring Magnito. The song is a promise kept for my fans who I had assured that despite the emergence of COVID-19 which has left so many people unhappy, I’ll make them smile again. BadMan’s video is freshly out and available for download on all digital platforms,” he told Sun News.

However, as the world continues to make frantic efforts to fight and end the dreaded new novel currently ravaging the globe, the performing artiste says he finds fulfilment in reaching out to the poor and needy in the society.

Meggax has successfully donated palliatives to elderlies and needy Nigerians in different states regardless of distance.

The SelfPaid Entertainment Signee also maintained that there are certain measures celebrities should take to jointly tackle the Covid -19 pandemic which includes spreading love and staying safe.

“This also a time to help the fans with the little they can to avoid them risking their lives by going out when they ought to stay home and keep safe.”

Meggax concluded by assuring fans that there is light at the end of the tunnel as fight to conquer Coronavirus continues.