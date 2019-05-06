Hollywood Reporter

The new baby boy is seventh in line to the British throne.

The royal baby has arrived. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child — a boy — on May 6, 2019.

Markle, 37, married Prince Harry, 34, in May 2018 and announced in October that they were expecting a child via the social media account of Kensington Palace. The new baby is the seventh in line to the British throne.

The news was announced via the couple’s official Instagram account, which said the child had been born in the early morning and weight 7Ibs. 3oz. It added that Markle and the baby were “both healthy and well.”

The child joins cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the fourth grandchild of Prince Charles. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to her youngest child, Louis, with Prince William in April 2018.

Markle remained active in her public duties while pregnant and recently visited New Zealand to sign a book of condolence on behalf of the royal family after the mosque shooting that killed about 50 people in March. The former Suits actress also attended the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey and a panel discussion for International Women’s Day at King’s College London. In February, the royal couple visited Morocco to hear about youth empowerment and visit a boarding house for girls.

In December, Markle held her baby bump while honoring Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller with the trophy for British Designer of the Year in Womenswear at the Fashion Awards in London (Keller designed Markle’s famous boatneck wedding gown). “We have a deep connection to what we wear — sometimes it’s very personal, sometimes it’s emotional,” Markle said at the awards show. “For me this connection is rooted in being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women.”

George Clooney was among those to speak out about Markle’s need for privacy during her pregnancy, with the star telling Australian magazine Who, “They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” he said. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. We’ve seen how that ends.”

Her style continues to dominate the fashion world and set trends through the “Meghan Markle Effect.” She wore pieces by Valentino, Dior, Carolina Herrera, Alice + Olivia and more while pregnant.