From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has approved the appointment of Eddy Megwa as the new Director, Press and Public Relations of the Scheme.

Until his appointment, Megwa, a 1989 graduate of the University of Ilorin, who joined the Scheme in 1990 as Information Officer, after the mandatory one year service to the nation, was the State Soordinator for Lagos

The statement signed by Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, described the new spokesperson as a highly experienced, detribalised Nigerian, widely travelled and has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria.

“He had worked in the Secretariats of the NYSC in Rivers, Anambra, Yobe, Borno and Benue States as Head, Public Relations.

“In 2004, he was appointed Protocol Officer to the NYSC Director-General, a position he held until 2010 when he was redeployed to the Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

“In 2019, he was appointed State Coordinator, NYSC Cross River State and in 2020 redeployed to NYSC Secretariat, Lagos State as the Chief Executive. He got promoted to the rank of substantive Director in January, 2022.

“Eddy Megwa will assume duty on Monday, April 11 2022. He is coming with a very rich administrative and Public Relations background. He is happily married with children,” the statement read.