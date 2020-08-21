Top music producer, Mekoyo who produced the popular hit of all times“Olufunmi” for Styl-Plus has dropped a new single on Friday, August 21, 2020 titled “Living My Life”.

This will be the producer second effort since the one he dropped in 2002 titled “Time To Shine. Like his first single that immediately became the number One on most radio charts in Nigeria, “Living My Life” also has great prospects. But then it would come as no great surprise as everything Mekoyo touches seems to turn to gold.

Mr Mekoyo as he is fondly called was born Nnaemeka Ugochukwu Onusiriuka. He is a versatile Nigerian musician, producer, songwriter and a multi-talented instrumentalist. He is signed to U and I Music Record Label owned by Hon. E.J Agbonayinma

He is responsible for Styl-plus highly acclaimed single “Olufunmi” and has been mentioned on many artists’ sleeve credits as producer and writer. Mekoyo studied mechanical engineering at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, but later branched into music full-time to fulfill a lifelong desire.

His style comprises a wide spectrum of genres based on his careful understudy of such genres like classical, hip-pop and traditional music

Mekoyo’s music career started when he was a kid, he used to play instrument in church. Today, he is known for producing some of the finest artistes in Nigeria.

Noteworthy among these artistes is the Nigerian soul-singing sensation known as Styl-plus. Others are Vector, Kefee, Paul Play,Tony One Week,Weird MC, Roze, Solomon Lange, Elijah Oyelade, Asu-Ekiye, Amarie, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, Dr Pastor Becky Enenche to mention a few.

He co-wrote the hit song ‘’Kokoroko’’ by Kefee. Mekoyo has won multiple awards for his creative and entrepreneurial contributions to the Nigerian music industry.

He got married to Amaka Linda Agbodike on the 14th of August 2010 and they have four children together.

