Chukwudi Nweje

Former United States Presidential aspirant, Reverend Jesse Jackson, has invited Senator Dino Melaye to speak at the Global and Africa Diaspora Investment Forum.

The event is scheduled to hold Tuesday, July 2, this year in the United States, during which Melaye, who represents Kogi West will be the kenote speaker.

Jackson, who describes Melaye as a civil rights leader added: “As a civil rights leader, a fight is a fight no matter what you are fighting for. Ideals such as dignity, freedom and equality unfortunately come with a price. When we fight we gain friends and build coalition as we continue to carry the torch of peace, freedom, and justice and pass it on. That is why I am inviting you to lead a delegation to our 47th Annual Rainbow PUSH Coalition & Citizenship Education Fund International Convention scheduled for June 28 – July 2, 2019 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St., Chicago, Illinois 60611. Our purpose has never changed and our issues are on the rise.”

The invitation is contained in a letter from Jackson, who is Founder and President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

He said poverty, unemployment, security, conflicts, human rights among other challenges pose serious threats to the world, which he noted has become a global village and that there is need to address them.

“At the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, in America, and around the world, we continue to face major challenges to our global village’s future progress. Poverty, unemployment, security, conflicts, human rights, etc., are all vital issues we need to seriously tackle to safe humanity. We must continue to build relationships and coalition in order to fight and defend our gains, while adding to them.

“We must defend the poor and fight for working people and the disenfranchised, tackling the serious income and wealth inequality in the U.S and around the world. We accept the biblical imperative to fight for the least of these, which remains our moral compass and how we measure character and courage.