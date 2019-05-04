President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed anguish over the death of the mother of Senator Dino Melaye, Deaconess Comfort Melaye, who he described as a worthy matriarch that bequeathed her generation with godly and respectable children.

Saraki, in statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the late Madam Melaye would be remembered for her philanthropy, good nature and exemplification of the core Christian values.

He urged Senator Melaye and all members of his family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life and left a legacy of true and humane values in all her children.

Saraki said: “On behalf of my family and the entire 8th Senate, my heart goes out to Senator Dino Melaye and his family in this moment of grief. “I pray that the Almighty grants our departed mother eternal rest, and her family and loved ones, the strength and fortitude to bear this significant loss.”