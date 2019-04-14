(NAN)One man has been killed and three others wounded in a shooting outside a popular nightclub in the Australian city of Melbourne.

Three security guards from the Love Machine venue and a man queuing outside were shot in the incident on Sunday.

“It would appear that shots have been discharged from a car in this area into a crowd standing outside,” inspector Andrew Stamper told the media.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest the shooting is terror-related.

Mass shootings in Australia are rare. The country overhauled its gun laws after 35 people were shot dead in Port Arthur, Tasmania in 1996.

The country saw its worst incident since then last year when seven members of the same family died in a murder-suicide.

The man who died in the nightclub shooting has not been named, but local media report he is a 37-year-old security guard.

Police say the other men who were shot are aged 28, 29 and 50. The youngest is in a critical condition.

Victoria Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper described the injuries they sustained as “horrific”.

“This is just a horrendous act. It’s a busy nightclub, one of the main nightclubs in Melbourne in one of the main entertainment precincts in Melbourne,” he told a news conference.

No arrests have yet been made, and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.