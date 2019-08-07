The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has urged the Management of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to set their gaze beyond the execution of the much awaited Final Investment Decision on Train-7 billed for October, 2019.

Welcoming the top-level NLNG Management team, led by its Managing Director, Engr. Tony Attah, to the NNPC Towers on Tuesday, Kyari charged the company to consider the October Train-7 FID on the project as a done deal, noting that the focus should be on “what else can we do beyond Train7 to expand NLNG operations’’.

The 8Million-Tones Per Annum (MTPA) Train -7 project is designed to expand the company’s production capacity from 22- 30MTPA.

The NNPC GMD assured of the unflinching commitment of the Federal Government and the NNPC Management in the future expansion drive of NLNG, saying all obstacles that could impede the actualization of the Train-7 FID project should be promptly identified and removed ahead of the October 2019 timeline.

Engr. Attah, in his presentation, applauded the historic role of the NNPC in the successful midwife of NLNG, 30 years ago, through sheer vision and sense of purpose.

The NLNG MD said the company would be relying on the usual invaluable support from the corporation to achieve the successful execution of the Train-7 FID project and lots more.

He announced that the project would generate a projected 12,000 jobs with massive spine-offs on the nation’s economy.