Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that being members of different political parties should not deny the country the much-needed development.

He said under no circumstances should the country drift towards a one-party state because all political parties need to exist for the people to explore all alternatives.

Wike spoke, yesterday during a courtesy visit by the new leadership of KAGOTE, an elite socio-cultural organisation for the Ogoni ethnic nationality at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “Party is a vehicle to a political position. When you get to that destination, you alight and work towards development. It should not stop us from seeking the development of our communities, irrespective of our political affiliations.

“We will not support a one-party state under any guise. Though people belong to different political parties, we should work together for development. There is no law that says everyone must belong to one political party. “

The governor called on KAGOTE to work towards ensuring peace in Ogoni communities to create environment for peace.

He assured KAGOTE that the Rivers State Security Council will work hard to resolve the security issues in Bodo city and its environs and added that his administration will ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in Ogoniland.