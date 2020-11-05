Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Thursday took delivery of three trucks containing the materials to commence the registration, update and revalidation of party members across the country.

Speaking after taking the delivery, APC Caretaker Committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said that the ruling party leadership will soon roll out activities for the commencement of the registration exercise.

Governor Buni further disclosed that the APC membership registration, update and revalidation exercise will be conducted across the country’s 119,973 Polling Units and 57, 000 Voting Points.

The committee rose from a meeting on Tuesday at the party’s secretariat, announcing listed registration, update, revalidation of the party’s nationwide membership register as part of its ongoing implementation status.

During the handover ceremony at the party’s national secretariat, Governor Buni was accompanied by the Governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru; CECPC Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudodehe among other senior party officials.

The governor of Yobe state who spoke after receiving the items noted: “As you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials that will soon start across the country. We have over 119, 973 polling units across the country.

“As you can see this is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well,” he said.

Asked when the exercise will commence like, the Yobe Governor and party boss said: “We have just taken first delivery and after taking all the stocks then we will now unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country.

“You know we are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country,” he noted.

The membership registration, exercise is in line with the desired reforms under the Governor Buni-led CECPC and the recognised need to expand the membership base of the party.

The exercise will target a broad spectrum of Nigerians across urban, rural dwellers, unlettered population as well as Diaspora.