From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to supply more registration materials to polling units complaining of insufficiency, cautioning party members not to engage in any squabble over the exercise.

Governor of Niger state and chairman APC registration and revalidation committee, Abubakar Sanni Bello, told newsmen on the sideline that the crisis rocking the party in Delta state has been resolved during the stakeholders meeting.

Giving an overall assessment of the revalidation exercise, Governor Bello said: “Well, overall the registration is going on well. I was in Ogun, I have been receiving reports from other zones and the major complaint is the number of materials which is about 100 per unit is too small.

“But I have made complaints to the national headquarters and more materials will be provided for those local government or units that need more material so basically nobody will be left behind so there is no need for any squabble or any problem we will do it even after two weeks when we have finished will continue.

Also reacting to the party rocking the Delta state chapter, he said: “It is not unusual in a political process that you have differences, opinions and what have you. So, Delta state is a very important state for us in South-south. And we have been able to agree on a workable methods to move the party forward.

“So, I hope that going forward we won’t have to come here from Delta state. They should be able to resolve their issues back home. I believe APC in Delta state is intact. I also believed APC there in Delta state will grow bigger. So I will like to appreciate and thank the stakeholders from Delta state for their contributions to this meeting.

“We had a very fruitful meeting and by God’s grace I think the issues have been resolved once and for all. We didn’t go to the leadership of the state. Everyone is a leader in his own right. Leadership position to me, everyone is a leader. So what is important is the rally around one aggrieved person which is the state party Chairman as the central point to achieve our objective,” he said.

One of the gladiators and Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, also spoke on the formal letter he wrote to the national leadership of the party, he said: “Well, that is why we are here it was that letter that ignited this meeting and all we fight for is equity for all not advantage to even me at all. All we are fighting for is equity, justice for all not advantage to anybody not even me as minister and that is why we came here in the first place.

“It was my complaint that ignited this process and then we are all brothers we are all united at once we all spoke about our problems and the National Chairman of the revalidation committee in the country and governor of Niger state has just addressed you and then he has just told you that we have looked into the problems we have requested the process for Delta state going forward and I think everybody will be happy with it,” he said.