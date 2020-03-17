Olajiire Ishola

President of the Federation of Yoruba Consciousness and Culture, one of the groups that constitute Operation Amotekun, Kunle Adesokan, at the weekend said membership of the security outfit is strictly for the Yoruba race.

He said this in a reaction to a statement by chieftains of the Agbekoyas in Lagos during a television programme, in which the Agbekoya chieftains claimed that membership of Operation Amotekun is opened to the Yorubas and those that have stayed in Lagos State up to 20 years.

He said: “I have the privileged of hearing it, but I don’t believe it.

“I know that by the time Lagos State will pass the bill on Operation Amotekun, they will expunge that clause, because anybody that is not a true born of Yoruba race can never be part of the outfit.”

Adesokan said anybody that is not Yoruba can never be a Yoruba, even if he or she spent more that 100 years in Yoruba land, they would still be seen as spies among the Yorubas.