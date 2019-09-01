The Federal Government has again been called upon to make the national health insurance scheme accessible to all Nigerians without hindrances.

The Chief Medical Director of Memfys Hospital, Enugu, Prof. Sam Ohaegbulam, who made the call at the inauguration of a world class Signa Explorer 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI, diagnostic machine, said his plea had become necessary as the poverty situation in the country had made it difficult for most Nigerians to pay for their medical treatment.

Ohaegbulam stated that the hospital, which also marked its 17th anniversary, invested on the 16 channels model, the highest grade in the country, which global experts had confirmed would be capable of performing the advanced protocols they needed for accurate diagnosis.

According to the renowned neurosurgeon, “this 1.5T MRI will now help us to introduce sequences and protocols that were hitherto impossible, resulting in improved image quality, faster scanning and yet more patient comfort, it will tremendously expand the scope of service with even the capability for whole body screening for cancer without exposing the patient to radiation”.

While re-affirming the commitment of the management to the growth of tertiary education in the country, the medical director noted that the new machine would also facilitate the training, research and advanced medical care, adding that without any external financial support, Memfys Hospital had contributed wholly or partially to the training of 25 of the 80 neurosurgeons in Nigeria, a feat only exceeded by the university college hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

Ohaegbulam expressed joy with the progress recorded by the hospital so far, stressing that as the only private institution in West Africa that has full accreditation for Neurosurgical training by both the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, NPMCN and the West Africa College of Surgeons, WACS, “the sky would only be our starting point”. He also praised the GE Healthcare led by Mr Kelechi Ekeledo for persevering and delivering the machine on time despite several challenges.

In his remarks, the chairman on the occasion, Prof. Shekarau Abubakar Aku, said that the acquisition of the Signa Explorer MRI model by Memfys Hospital was a big boost to healthcare in the country and commended the founder, Prof Ohaegbulam, for the great feat despite the bad economic climate.

Prof. Aku who is the chairman, governing board, Nigeria National Merit Award, Abuja, described the 17th anniversary of Memfys hospital as a celebration of excellence.

Also speaking, the chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, Enugu State, Dr. Ike Okwesili, explained that the new 1.5T MRI machine would facilitate healthcare delivery in the country, stressing that with the facilities available, Memfys Hospital had now emerged as the leading centre for radiology and medical imaging in Nigeria.