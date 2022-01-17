Momas Electrical Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) Metering School is to train about 4,000 Nigerian youths on meter installation and manufacturing in 2022.

Its Chairman, Mr Kola Balogun, made this known in an interview with journalists over the weekend in Lagos.

He said the huge metering gap in the electricity sector was an opportunity to create employment for young Nigerians to enable them contribute to nation building.

“We trained more than 2,000 young Nigerians in 2021 on meter manufacturing, installation and maintenance. Our projection is to be able to double that capacity in 2022. We are expanding our school now because of the support of our foreign partners.They want us to train young females, especially those in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. We are hoping to train 4,000 Nigerians this year,”he said.

Balogun said President Muhammadu Buhari had always championed the call to empower Nigerian youths, saying this was MOMAS contribution to national development.

He said those trained in 2021 were from various parts of the country with some of them already working with electricity distribution companies (DISCOs). He said the company’s training and curriculum were endorsed by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE).

“We are creating wealth because those trained already are training others and engaging them positively.We believe that engaging our youths positively will curb restiveness and insecurity in the country. We don’t just train, but we kit them. We also educate them and change their attitude to the job because MOMAS represents good product, good character and good thinking.”